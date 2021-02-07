COVID connected journalism with new technologies: Poonam Sharma

Dehradun, February 6: Graphic Era Hill University organised a guest lecture on ‘TV Journalism amid challenges of Covid 19’ delivered by renowned senior journalist with AajTak, Poonam Sharma. Poonam talked about the various challenges of reporting during the pandemic and lockdown. She said that this pandemic has led to a new form of journalism where saving one’s own life is a priority because it is only then one can report responsibly and efficiently. Emphasising on Mojo (Mobile Journalism) she said that as a reporter one has to adapt oneself to the digital world and make the best use of technology for reporting. Citing her own example, she said during the lockdown she conducted several interviews from home using a live set up and virtual studio.

Addressing the media students, Poonam said that a role of a journalist comes with great responsibility and knowledge of the beat. A good report will always have a positive impact and show the real issues of a common man. She said, during Covid there were many instances of fake news and misinformation doing rounds but a good journalist needs to sift through and highlight facts and evidence. Highlighting on the positive aspect during covid, she said that India set up an example to the world and came out very strong by providing help to the needy and migrants. Interestingly, television played a positive role by showcasing these instances of humanity and disseminating right information. Addressing the media students, Poonam said that a role of a journalist comes with great responsibility and knowledge of the beat. A good report will always have a positive impact and show the real issues of a common man. She said, during Covid there were many instances of fake news and misinformation doing rounds but a good journalist needs to sift through and highlight facts and evidence. Highlighting on the positive aspect during covid, she said that India set up an example to the world and came out very strong by providing help to the needy and migrants. Interestingly, television played a positive role by showcasing these instances of humanity and disseminating right information.

During the interactive session the students asked several questions related to law & crime reporting, legal and political beats. Poonam took up all queries and later advised the budding journalist to be well read on all topics, do research, adapt to digital world and stick to principles of journalism. During the interactive session the students asked several questions related to law & crime reporting, legal and political beats. Poonam took up all queries and later advised the budding journalist to be well read on all topics, do research, adapt to digital world and stick to principles of journalism.

Dr Subhash Gupta, Professor and Dean Infrastructure presented the vote of thanks and Shikha Tyagi, Assistant Professor MMC convened the event.

In this webinar HOD media mass communication Himani Binjola Tiwari with other faculty members along with the students were present.