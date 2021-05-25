Covid curfew extended till 1 June

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 May: As had been indicated by Garhwal Post, the government has again decided to extend the state-wide Covid lockdown, this time till 1 June. The Garhwal Post had indicated earlier that although the number of fresh cases of Covid infection per day was declining, the government is in no mood to let down its guard during the second wave of the Corona pandemic. The perception within the government is that strict implementation of the Covid lockdown is the major reason behind the decline in numbers of fresh cases and any relaxation could prove to be counter-productive and result in rapid spread of the infection.

Therefore, the state government has extended the Covid lockdown till 6 a.m. on 1 June. This was disclosed, today, by Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal. He said that the government had decided to extend the Covid Curfew at the moment, given the prevailing situation. He added that, during the curfew, fruit and vegetables shops, dairy outlets would now open from 8 to 11 a.m. every day. So far, these shops were being opened from 7 to 10 a.m. However, grocery shops and general stores would now open on 28 May from 8 to 12 in the morning. Shortly after his statement, government orders and guidelines were issued in this regard by Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

Uniyal added that the curfew had been extended as per the instructions of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. The timings of opening of shops from 8 till 11 a.m. instead of the present 7 to 10 a.m. had been changed as per the demand of the traders. The public would be allowed free movement to shop for their grocery requirements between 8 and 12 p.m. on 28 May.

Uniyal said that the Covid graph had been showing a declining trend for the past several days, but as far as the government was concerned, the safety of the people was the topmost priority and therefore there was no room for any relaxation currently. However, if and when the circumstances allowed, the government would mull relaxations in the curfew.

As per the SOPs issued today by Chief Secretary Om Prakash, the movement of people going for Covid vaccination would be allowed in personal vehicles as well as cabs and auto rickshaws. They would be required to show evidence of their registration for the vaccination. All shopping malls, commercial centres, swimming pools, auditoriums, theatres, sports academies, etc., would remain shut till further orders. Pharmacies and chemist shops, nursing homes, clinics, and hospitals would be allowed to be open with the condition of adherence to Covid protocols. Shops of animal feed, veterinary hospitals, clinics and veterinary medicine shops would also be allowed to open with the similar condition of adherence to Covid protocols. All colleges, schools would remain closed except for those in fourth and fifth year of MBBS or final year of BDS, etc.

All people coming to the state from outside would be required to register themselves on http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and would be required to carry a negative RTPCR test report conducted within the past 72 hours. It has been advised to postpone the marriages but in case it is not possible to do so, only 20 guests would be permitted for the marriage function and they would be required to adhere to Covid protocols. A maximum of 20 persons will be permitted to attend funerals or burials of the dead. Those returning to their native villages during the lockdown will be required to stay in village quarantine facilities for 7 days before being allowed to go home. Banks would open for banking till 2 p.m. Restaurants would open only for home deliveries. Construction material vendors would be allowed to open shop between 8 till 11 a.m., whereas automobile workshops and spares parts vendors would open on 28 May till 12 p.m. Agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry operations are permissible on all days. Shops selling agriculture inputs would also be permitted to open every day till 11 a.m. Industrial units would be permitted to operate. Persons over 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age and people with comorbidities would only be permitted to go out of their homes for medical requirements. Liquor shops and bars would also remain closed during the curfew.