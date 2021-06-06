Covid curfew extended till 15 June with some relaxations

Dehradun, 6 Jun: Covid Lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended till the morning of 15 June though some relaxations have been given during this extension of the Covid curfew. For example, some relaxation has been granted in opening of the shops selling things that have been categorised as non essential items. Grocery stores and general stores will open on 9 and 14 June between 8 am and 1 pm. PDS shops will however open every day till 12 noon. The liquor shops too have been allowed to open on 9 June, 11 June and 14 June between 8 am and 1 pm. Ironically while the general stores and grocery stores have been allowed to open only two days during the extension period on 9 and 14 June respectively, the liquor vends have been allowed to open on three days during the extension. Orders to this extent were issued today by Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

Stationary and book stores have been permitted to open on 9 June and 14 June till 1 pm. Automobile repair shops can open every day till 12 noon while automobile accessories and spares shops can open only on 11 June from 8 am till 1 pm. Dry cleaners, garments shops, opticians, tailoring shops can also open on 11 June till 1 pm. Photocopy shops and timber merchants will open on 9 June toil 1 pm.

Essential public services will continue to be functional as earlier while the government offices will open with SOPs and other restrictions as earlier with limited attendance. Petrol pumps, telecom services, parcel and home delivery services, courier services will open on all days Restaurants will open only for home delivery while the schools, colleges and private offices will remain closed.

Present restrictions on movement of traffic and persons from other states to Uttarakhand and from Dehradun, Haridwar, etc., to hill districts will continue to remain with a negative RTPCR reports and registration on smart city portal continuing to be mandatory for travel.