Covid Curfew extended till 5 Oct with some relaxations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Uttarakhand Government has extended the Covid curfew for another 15 days. Now, the restrictions of curfew in the state will remain in force till 5 October. A new SOP was issued by Chief Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the State Disaster Management Authority Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, today, regarding the Covid curfew. Under the new SOP, the government has allowed wedding points to function at 50 percent of their capacity. This means that the number of guests allowed to attend the marriage functions has gone up significantly but, for this also, permission will be required from the district administration. Till now, only 50 guests were allowed to attend marriage functions. However, the restriction on number of people allowed to attend funerals or burials hasn’t been relaxed at all and only 50 persons will be allowed to attend the last rites of the dead.

The SOP also makes it clear that district administrations are allowed to impose any additional restrictions regarding opening of primary schools or the Char Dham Yatra in accordance with the actual situation on the ground in their respective districts. However, they would have to ensure that the SOPs regarding the Chardham Yatra and the opening of schools up to primary are strictly followed. Night curfew will continue in the state. The markets will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hotels, restaurants, eateries and dhabas located in urban areas will remain closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. People coming from outside states will be allowed to enter the state only after showing the RTPCR report 72 hours before, in the absence of double dose certificate of corona vaccine.

It will be mandatory for all the passengers coming to Uttarakhand from outside states to register on the smart city’s http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. All social, political, entertainment, cultural and large gatherings will remain prohibited. For migrants returning to their native villages from other states, it will be mandatory to stay in quarantine in the Quarantine Centres for seven days under the supervision of the village Pradhans.