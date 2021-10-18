Covid positive students safely quarantined: Doon School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Oct: The Doon School, in a press release issued today, has stated that it has been receiving students back in a staggered manner since the last week of August. All Covid19 protocols are being followed along with standard operating procedures. The students have to arrive on campus with a negative RTPCR report. At the entrance, they undergo a Rapid Antigen Test, which is followed by mandatory quarantine. Regular RTPCR testing has been taking place for all students and staff. Recently, 2 of its students, who were in mandatory quarantine, tested positive for Covid 19 during the RTPCR testing conducted on day four after their arrival. Along with the two students, eight other students, who were in contact tracing, were quarantined and isolated in a specially created Covid-19 facility on campus. Two more students from the same group have tested positive, making a total of four positive cases. These students continue to reside in a separate, well equipped Covid quarantine facility that has all the safety protocols in place created to handle such exigencies. At present, they are asymptomatic and under the 24/7 care of the nursing staff. Parents have been apprised of the situation and the school is continuously coordinating with the District Authorities.