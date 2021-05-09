Covid surge continues, 118 deaths reported in past 24 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: The Covid surge continues in Uttarakhand with the situation assuming alarming proportions. 8390 fresh cases of Corona were detected in Uttarakhand in past 24 hours with 118 deaths reported in the same period. Dehradun with 3430 cases continues to lead in the number of cases. 636 cases were reported in Nainital, 1159 in Udham Singh Nagar and 812 in Haridwar during past 24 hours. The pandemic has spread its tentacles in the hills too with 266 cases in Uttarkashi, 247 in Almora, 424 in Tehri Garhwal, 322 in Champawat, 203 in Pauri Garhwal, 237 in Bageshwar, 208 in Pithoragarh and 227 cases in Rudraprayag. At the same time, 118 patients have also died in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state has reached 71174, while the positivity rate was 26 percent. About 34,000 tests were conducted in the state in past 24 hours.