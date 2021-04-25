Covid surge continues, 5084 fresh Corona cases reported in U’khand

Dehradun, 24 Apr: A total of 5084 fresh cases of Corona infection were reported in Uttarakhand, and 81 deaths were reported in past 24 hours in the state, making it a record number of Covid related deaths as well as infection on a single day. In view of the rapidly rising cases, all government offices have been closed till Wednesday now and the CM also ordered liquor shops to be closed at 2 pm, as is the case of other shops. In addition, the government has also extended relaxation of verification of life certificate for the pensioners till June now.

Dehradun continues to lead in the number of cases reported every day with Haridwar remaining at number two spot, with 958 cases. Nainital reported 592 while US Nagar reported 378 cases. Not a single district in the state reported less than 10 cases which were reported from Bageshwar in past 24 hours. In Dehradun, testing seems to have ramped up somewhat with 12,203 cases. In Haridwar however, the testing has come down from around 20,000 per day to 15,000 per day. Overall, the total number of RTPCR tests conducted in past 24 hours was 40,479. What is a matter of concern is that positivity rate has gone up from 3 percent to 4.17 now, which indicates that the pandemic spread was worrisome.

As against this, a total of 606 vaccination sessions were held in Uttarakhand today and 41,222 persons were vaccinated with Covid vaccines. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today also held an all party meeting in view of the grim situation in respect of Corona pandemic. Many suggestions were given by the Opposition leaders.