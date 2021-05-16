Covid testing decreases as 5654 fresh cases are reported in past 24 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 May: Corona’s on going second wave seems to have peaked in Uttarakhand as 5654 fresh cases of the infection were reported in the state in past 24 hours. However, what is also significant to note is the fact that testing seems to have been brought down sigficantly. Instead of increasing the number of tests daily to around 50,000, only 27,881 tests were conducted today.

Positivity rate also seems to have come down from over 20 percent now, whereas recovery rate also seems to have come down to around 68.3 percent as per the official figures. Dehradun as usual again leads the race with just 1423 cases while Nainital too had over a thousand cases in past 24 hours.