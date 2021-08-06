Covid vaccination begins for pregnant women in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Aug: Covid vaccination for pregnant women began today in Uttarakhand. A separate vaccination centre has been set up for pregnant women at the Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital, Dehradun, for this purpose. The vaccination drive for pregnant women in Uttarakhand was launched by Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat at Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital.

During an informal chat with media persons on this occasion, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat claimed that the target of vaccinating everyone would be achieved by December. The Health Minister said that, today, the vaccination of pregnant women had been duly launched in the entire state.

Meanwhile, District Immunisation Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Pandey disclosed that, to begin with, pregnant women would be Covid Vaccinated at various centres across the state every Wednesday and Saturday. All district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, medical colleges and even the PHCs and CHCs would be undertaking this exercise.

Doctor Pandey said that health workers had been given training on the care to be taken while vaccinating pregnant women. At the Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital, today, 15 pregnant women were vaccinated with Covid vaccines.

On this occasion, MLA Khajan Das, Chief Medical Officer of the district Dr Manoj Upreti, Principal Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Dr Shikha Jangpangi, etc., were also present.

Instructions have been given by the Health Department to make elaborate preparations at all the vaccination centres regarding this. DG, Health, Tripti Bahuguna said that the department would be immunising pregnant women across the state through an intensive exercise. To begin with, pregnant women would be vaccinated every Wednesday and Saturday.