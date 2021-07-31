Covid vaccination camp begins at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Graphic Era has started Covid vaccination for teachers, students and their parents. For this, a camp has been set up in the university campus by the Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences (Graphic Era Hospital).

Graphic Era has taken this step ahead of the commencement of classes in the university for the new session. This facility has been provided to teachers, staff, parents and students of the age of 18 years and above for the vaccination of the teachers, staff, parents of Graphic Era Deemed University, Graphic Era Hill University and Graphic Era Global School. This facility will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the fee fixed by the government.

The vaccination was started this afternoon under the supervision of Dr Ajay Patel, Principal Medical Officer of Graphic Era Hospital, Dr Nalin Bhatia and Dr Priyanka, specialist physicians. Earlier, proper arrangements were made for emergency medical treatment in the campus.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, said that during the Corona period, thousands of families got food grains from the Group. Also, the administration arranged quarantine centres for thousands of people coming from abroad at the varsity. After giving Corona Warriors masks according to WHO standards, Graphic Era has now joined the efforts to stop the third wave. Classes are to start next month. Vaccination will be necessary before coming to classes. Therefore, this arrangement has been made in collaboration with the Health Department.