Crazy International Garments Company organises mega discount sale in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Aug: M/s Crazy International Garments, a leading garments retail firm from Agra, is currently holding a mega discount sale at Hotel LP Vilas Hotel, Nanda Ki Chowki, here. The sale will last till the stocks last. The company representatives have disclosed that up to 90 percent discount is available on summer-wear and footwear collection of leading international garment brands during the sale. The collection includes tops for women, kurtis, leggings which are on sale at discounted prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 800. Footwear of various leading brands is also available at heavily discounted prices. Kids’ garments are also on sale on heavy discount!