Creating own brand was dream come true: Tulika Gupta

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Nov: A fourth generation entrepreneur, Tulika Gupta, served for about a decade in the Corporate world including in Ernst & Young, rejected an offer for a top finance post in Vistara to join the family business and take it to a different level. While following in the footsteps of her grandfather and father who had a retail fabric store, selling premium fabric for male clothing, in the year 2018 she decided to take the family legacy forward with some of her own vision and ideas.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Tulika informs that, to begin with, the brand started selling accessories like ties, neck ties, scarves, winter scarves and caps, etc. Encouraged by the positive response, she started to expand into the apparel business under its own brand name with her father, Sudhir Gupta, as co-founder of the business. During the Covid period, the accessories business did suffer somewhat, but the apparel business picked up. Bow & Square succeeded as a brand.

Tulika Gupta informs that the brand caters to customised tailor made apparel, which is made to order and dispatched pan-India within three to four days of receiving the order. The website offers the customers the option to choose what kind of fabric they want, what kind of collars or buttons or how many pockets they prefer. The aim is to create luxurious handcrafted apparel and accessories for men. Tulika adds that the brand focusses on the customer beyond what any fast fashion brand could. Using the ocean of knowledge that came through, both, her father and grandfather, Tulika offers the comfort of classic custom tailoring through their website.

She asserts that is just the beginning and adds that their existing customers know the distance Bow & Square goes to providing custom sartorial experiences. “We go all the way from sending swatches, to fitting their shirt to their favourite shirt in their wardrobe, the WhatsApp concierge, the thoughtful collections, the mix of classic and contemporary choices and determination to have only happy customers,” she emphasises.

Tulika adds that she has a offline store in Dehradun and also has presence at Amala.earth and Jaypore, an Aditya Birla venture, both of which offer listing only after strict compliance to a lot of conditions such as nature friendly and natural fabrics and locally employed labour, etc.

She says that, on receipt of an order, the fabric piece is washed and shrunk and dried again before stitching. Once the stitching is done, the orders, whether shirts or trousers, are despatched on the third or fourth day itself through Blue Dart courier with whom the company has an arrangement.

She says that she was happy with her participation in the iMedia platform which offers an opportunity to have one-on-one interaction with content creators, marketing experts and influencers.