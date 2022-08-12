Cricketer Rishabh Pant made UK Brand Ambassador

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 11 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored cricketer, Rishabh Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador, in a program organized at Uttarakhand Sadan. On this occasion, while congratulating Rishabh, the Chief Minister said that the way he has accomplished his goal with determination and strong will power in very normal circumstances would inspire everyone. Pant has made a mark in the world. He has brought laurels to the country and the state. Dhami said that honoring cricketer Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador would inspire youth aspiring to become achievers in the field of sports in the state. He said that a better environment is being created by the state government for the youth of the state to make their mark at national and international levels. The Chief Minister added that according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is becoming a leader in every field. Players like Rishabh Pant will inspire everyone. A good environment will be created for sports in the state. Cricketer Pant expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for being honored as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. He said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given him an opportunity to do something for the state. He said that the State Government is working towards providing better sports environment to the youth. MLA Umesh Kumar and Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar were also present on the occasion.