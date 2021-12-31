Cricketer Sneh Rana felicitated by SGRR University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Dec: Sneh Rana, a member of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team and daughter of Dehradun, was felicitated by Shri Guru Ram Rai University, here, today. Sneh Rana is also the Brand Ambassador of the University. SGRR University presented a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh and a Citation to her on the occasion. Sneh Rana also played cricket with the University’s Cricket Team and gave tips on cricketing to the young players.

A grand felicitation programme was organised today in the auditorium of Shri Guru Ram Rai University. Sneh Rana and her coach, Kiran Shah, were welcomed with tumultuous applause. The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chief Guest Sneh Rana, Coach Kiran Shah, Vice Chancellor Dr Uday Singh Rawat, Coordinator Dr RP Singh, Registrar Dr Deepak Sahni and Professor Malvika Kandpal. HOD, Music, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Assistant Professor Priya Pandey along with university students presented the Welcome Song and Saraswati Vandana.

In her address, Rana said that she has seen numerous ups and downs, which are inseparable from the journey of any sportsperson. She shared the memories of her practice sessions in Dehradun at the SGRR Race Course ground, which she proclaimed her ‘karmabhoomi’. She paid her respect to Mahant Devendra Das, coaches Narender Shah and Kiran Shah.

Rana recalled her famous innings played in England. She said that her visits to the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib were a source of inspiration for her.

Vice Chancellor of SGRR University, Dr Uday Singh Rawat presented her with a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh, a citation and a memento of the Darbar Sahib.

In his message on the occasion, Chancellor Mahant Devendra Das said that daughters are precious and a source of inspiration for society. Sneh Rana is also a successful role model for the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission. He asserted that Sneh Rana is a source of pride for not only Uttarakhand but also the entire country. She had achieved success through her hard work and struggle. He urged the Uttarakhand and Union Governments to make available the best facilities and resources to her. Also present were University Chief Proctor Manoj Tiwari, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Manoj Gahlot, Dr Kritima Upadhyay, Dr Vipul Jain, Dr Kumud Saklani, Dr Parul Goyal, Dr Manisha Singh, Dr Saraswati Kala, Dr Alka Chaudhary, faculty members and students of the University.