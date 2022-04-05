Cricketer Sneh Rana pays obeisance at Guru Ram Rai Darbar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Apr: Member of the Indian women’s Cricket Team and Doon’s daughter, Sneh Rana visited the Guru Ram Darbar, here, today. She paid obeisance at the Darbar Sahib and was showered with blessings by Mahant Devendra Dass.

Rana regularly meets the Mahant and obtains Darshan of the Darbar Sahib. She was welcomed according to the traditions of the Darbar Sahib. Sneh Rana has made a place for herself in international cricket with her performances.

Just, recently, she gave a fabulous performance at the Women World Cup in New Zealand. She performed outstandingly as an all rounder against New Zealand and played a lead role in helping India win three matches. She won the hearts of cricket lovers with her batting, bowling and fielding.

Sneh Rana visited the Darbar Sahib with her family members and coach Narender Shah. On the occasion, she shared her future plans. Mahant Devendra Das said that Sneh Rana is a role model for the youth.

Sneh Rana is also the brand ambassador of Shri Guru Ram Rai University. The Mahant appealed to the State Government to appoint her as a DSP or in any equivalent post under the Sports Quota.

Currently, Sneh Rana plays for the Railways.