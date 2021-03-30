CS conducts inspection of Kumbh Mela area in Rishikesh, Laxmanjhula

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Mar: Chief Secretary Om Prakash today reviewed the preparations for the Kumbh Mela and conducted an inspection of Swargashram in Garhwal district and Kumbh Mela areas in Rishikesh and Laxmanjhula.

During the inspection, he instructed the officials concerned to expedite the work regarding preparations for round the clock management of the Kumbh Mela. He inspected the bathing ghats at Laxmanjhula and Swargashram. Besides this, he also conducted inspection of Laxmi Narayan temple, Swargashram, Geeta Bhawan, Sadhu Samaj, Parmarth Niketan andVed Niketan and gave necessary directions to the authorities on improving the arrangements and sanitation. After this, the Chief Secretary reached the GMVN Tourist Rest House at Rishikesh by crossing the Ganga on foot by the new Janaki suspension bridge.

During the inspection, Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat, DM, Pauri Garhwal, DM Vijay Kumar Jogande, DM, Dehradun, Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, DM, Tehri, Iva Srivastava were also present.