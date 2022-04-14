CS directs feasibility study on 6 lane elevated roads on Rivers Rispana, Bindal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Apr: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu today held a meeting with officials regarding the possibilities of constructing elevated roads on Rivers Rispana and Bindal in Dehradun. A feasibility study was presented to the Chief Secretary during the meeting, but the Chief Secretary directed them to explore the possibilities of 6 lane elevated roads on these two rivers.

The Chief Secretary said that, once ready, these roads would prove to be effective in reducing the congestion on Dehradun roads to a great extent. He said that possibilities also be explored of constructing roads along both the banks of rivers.

It may be recalled that, earlier, the Chief Secretary had directed a feasibility survey for the construction of elevated roads over Rispana and Bindal rivers. In compliance of which a feasibility survey on an elevated road from Rispana Bridge near Vidhan Sabha up to Sahastradhara Road, and from Haridwar Bypass on Bindal River to near Max Hospital on the Diversion was conducted.

Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Arvind Singh Hyanki and other senior officers from the departments concerned were present at the meeting.