CS directs stricter implementation of Covid guidelines

Dehradun, 10 Apr: Chief Secretary Om Prakash reviewed Covid-19 situation in Uttarakhand during a meeting chaired by him at the Secretariat today. The Chief Secretary said that cases of Covid were increasing across the country. The state would have to be proactive in order to prevent spread of the pandemic. He instructed all the District Magistrates to remain fully prepared for the challenge of containing the spread of the infection. He said that testing be increased in all the districts. Also, 100 percent testing of the people living in the containment zones be also ensured. The district administrations ought to adhere to social distancing norms and Covid guidelines in their jurisdictions and ensure Covid appropriate behavior in crowded areas including hotels, restaurants.

The Chief Secretary said that the most effective way to stop Covid-19 was to create mass awareness in respect of corona. Its infection could be prevented by spreading more public awareness. He said that the PM’s call to celebrate April 11 to 14 April, 2021 as Teeka Utsav be observed in full earnest. He asked the officials to utilise the services of the dignitaries to inspire people to be aware of the Covid guidelines. He directed the officers to run IEC campaigns across the state with a special focus on the youth. Om Prakash also directed the officers to test more and more people in Kumbh region and to pay special attention to this region in order to ensure that the pandemic did not spread there. Stressing for the death review, he said that senior officers should be appointed for this.

Secretary Amit Negi said that micro containment zones be created wherever Covid cases were detected. He said that the state had done a very good job in the previous peak of Covid pandemic. A good message was sent to the country by volunteers and PRD jawans in tourist spots distributing masks with decency and awareness of wearing masks among the people of the state. There was a need for greater efficiency and a similar zeal to the meet the challenge of the new wave.

Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that Uttarkashi district was doing very well at the national level in respect of the vaccination. He said that efforts be made to reduce the wastage by increasing the vaccination, so that more people could be vaccinated. He also said that contact tracing be carried out earnestly.

On this occasion, all district magistrates were present from the districts through video conferencing including Secretary Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Director General Medical Health and Family Welfare Dr Tripti Bahuguna, Additional Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, Director General Information Ranveer Singh Chauhan.