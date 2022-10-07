CS holds meet as Govt finally initiates move to bring more areas under regular police

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 6 Oct: Finally, the government appears serious about bringing the areas presently under the revenue police under the jurisdiction of the regular police.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu today held a meeting in this regard with the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing. The meeting gives hope that revenue police in the state may soon become a thing of the past!

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the proposals for the areas which need to be included immediately under the Regular Police be submitted to the government soon. In areas where there is a need for regular police stations, reporting posts or area expansion, proposals should be sent at the earliest. He said that Uttarakhand being a tourism state and considering the immense potential of women’s work in the hospitality sector, the government needs to be proactive towards preventing their exploitation and other crimes.

The Chief Secretary said the areas where tourism or commercial activities have increased in the recent past should be included in the regular police jurisdiction on priority. He also urged the DGP, Ashok Kumar, to determine the category of heinous crimes and immediately register the FIRs by handing over these cases to the regular police in the revenue areas.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that registration or any other system should be developed for women working in any corner of the state where she could register her place of employment, in order to ensure availability of information to the Police in case of any untoward incident.

The Chief Secretary said that the police would have to work proactively in this regard. He instructed the DGP to start a mobile app in which the working women could register their information, as well as a system like call centre be also set up which could inquire into the well being of the women working in hospitality sector from time to time. Women and their families also should be made aware about this.

DGP, Law and Order, V Murugesan, Secretary Chandresh Yadav and other senior officials were present on the occasion.