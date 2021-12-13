CS orders early promotion of officials in pending cases

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Dec: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, taking cognisance of the non-action of promotion by most of the departments under the Relaxation Rules-2021, has issued orders to all the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Commissioners and District Magistrates to complete the promotions and in accordance with the recent directions of the CM and the Chief Secretary giving relaxations in qualifying service within the next 15 days for the state services, teaching In institutions, public enterprises, corporations, autonomous institutions. He has ordered that relaxation in qualifying service ought to be as per rules, and he further directed them to submit the action taken report to Personnel and Vigilance Department after completing the process of promotion. Through his letter issued to all the higher officers, the Chief Secretary directed that all the departments ensure completion of the promotion process as soon as possible by providing relaxation in the qualifying service to their personnel as per the rules.