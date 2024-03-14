CS Radha Raturi directs officials to complete all projects under Jal Jeevan Mission by June

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Mar: Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today gave a deadline to complete all the projects operated under Jal Jeevan Mission by June 2024. A meeting of the fourth apex committee of Jal Jeevan Mission under the State Water and Sanitation Mission was held in the Secretariat by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, here, today. At the meeting, it was shared that under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state, the FHTC (Functional Household Tap Connection) coverage in Uttarakhand is 92.75 percent. FHTC coverage is more than 99 percent in five districts of the state. In four districts, it is 90 to 99 percent and in another four districts it is between 80 and 90 percent.

Raturi fixed a deadline to complete all the projects currently being run under the Jal Jeevan Mission by June 2024. The Chief Secretary directed the officers to complete 100 percent FHTC (Functional Household Tape Connection) coverage in all 13 districts. She also gave a deadline to the officials to complete the target of 100 percent supply of drinking water, water in basins as well as toilets, especially in schools.

She further directed the officials to work promptly and seriously on the pilot project of converting 500 villages in Dehradun and Tehri districts into clean water villages. Under this project, 500 villages of Dehradun and Tehri districts are to be made model villages through participatory spring shed management (water source conservation/rejuvenation) and long-term sustainability of water supply schemes.

Secretary Arvind Singh Hyanki, Additional Secretary Dr Ahmed Iqbal, Nitin Bhadauria and other officers were present at the meeting.