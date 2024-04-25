CS Radha Raturi inspects Kedarnath reconstruction works, reviews Yatra preparations

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 22 Apr: With little time left for the Chardham Yatra 2024 to begin, the government has geared up its preparations. The Chardham Yatra will formally begin with the opening of the portals of Gangotri-Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dhams on 10 May. In this regard, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reached Kedarnath Dham today to review the preparations for the Yatra season and the reconstruction works.

After the completion of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Uttarakhand, the administration and police are gearing up for the Char Dham Yatra. As part of this, State Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reached Kedarnath today. She reviewed the progress of 21 projects under Phase 2 of the Master Plan of Kedarnath Reconstruction and Redevelopment Works.

Radha Raturi reviewed the preparations for the Yatra with the officials. She discussed the progress on other under construction works including Aastha Path, Guest House, Mandakini and Saraswati Ghat, Museum, Kedarnath Temple Complex, Shiv Udyan and Hospital. She issued instructions to complete all the works before the fixed deadline.

She first sought information from the District Magistrate, Rudraprayag, and PWD officials about the ongoing reconstruction and development works. Apart from this, while inspecting the buildings being constructed in front of the Kedarnath temple complex, she sought details from the agencies concerned and the District Magistrate. At the same time, instructions were given to all the agencies to speed up the work.

Raturi also sought information about the problems being faced in the construction of buildings. She directed the DM, Rudraprayag, to speed up the construction work by deploying more resources and rapidly completing the work of the corridor from Gol Chabutra to the temple complex.

After this, she reviewed the ongoing construction work on the rain shelter, Mandakini and Saraswati river ghats, and asked about arrangements and facilities to be provided in the entire area. She also instructed the officers and related agencies to ensure high quality in construction works.

She also patted the backs of the officers, employees and construction agencies involved in the Yatra preparations and the reconstruction works and observed that due to the joint coordination of all, excellent work is being done amidst difficult circumstances. Continuing this further, all work should be completed on time. She also interacted with the labourers engaged in construction work and enquired about their wellbeing. She instructed the officials to take special care of them and provide them necessary facilities.

The Chief Secretary asked the District Magistrate to prepare and implement an effective token system, arrangement for storaged of shoes and slippers, disposal of organic and inorganic waste for the convenience of the devotees during the Yatra season. Apart from this, he was also asked to take care of the facilities for the devotees and make the journey smooth and organised.

After the departure of the Chief Secretary, District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar conducted an on-site inspection of the construction works at the temple premises, Aastha Path, Mandakini Ghat and other places and instructed the agencies to complete the work expeditiously and on time.

On this occasion, Secretary Sachin Kurve, officials of the District Administration, representatives of the executing agencies and other officers were also present.