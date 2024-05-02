CS Raturi gives week long deadline to DMs on action plans for rejuvenation of water sources

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 May: Expressing strong displeasure at not receiving action plans from districts regarding rejuvenation of water sources, streams and rivers in Uttarakhand, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has given a one week deadline to District Magistrates in this regard.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, CS has directed the District Magistrates to immediately deploy a full-time dedicated Nodal Officer in the district for this work. She has also directed the District Magistrates to immediately hold a meeting of the District Level Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA) within three days. Chief Development Officers are to be connected with this campaign. The CS also asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, to hold a meeting regarding funding utilisation for the rejuvenation of water sources and rivers through MNREGA, NABARD, CAMPA and PMKSY. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi was addressing a meeting held at the Secretariat, here, on Wednesday. She directed the officers to work on a holistic and integrated plan instead of district-wise plan for the rejuvenation of water sources, rivers, tributaries and streams in the state.

Raturi directed the District Magistrates to identify 10 critical drying springs in each block and 20 critical drying water streams / tributaries in the district under Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024. Along with this, she has sought a plan for the rejuvenation of one river in each district under the long term strategy. There is to be an action plan for identification and rejuvenation of dried ponds in the plains districts.

Under the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024, at the village level, it has been stated that, usually, 2 to 3 water sources are available in hill villages. Targeting the restoration of these water sources, contour trenches and recharge pits can be constructed in the water supply areas of these sources.

Ground water can be recharged through raw ponds, check dams and recharge pits in the plains. Chal-Khal can be constructed in forest areas and pasture areas near the villages.

Along with this, under the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024, it has been stated that, for the treatment of critical water sources at the development block level, identification of critical water sources can be identified for treatment and implementation can begin. This would be done by preparing a plan in the recharge areas of the aquifers identified in the 4 plains districts by the Central Ground Water Board. As many as 145 critical water sources have been identified for treatment by the Drinking Water Department and Jal Sansthan.

Under the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024, many drinking water schemes constructed by the Department of Drinking Water and Water Institute, which are dependent on rain-based tributary rivers / ravines, can be started by preparing a plan for their rejuvenation on priority basis.

Activities can be started by planning and identifying the feed areas based on tributary rivers / streams of various irrigation schemes constructed by the Irrigation and Minor Irrigation Department. If the feed area of the above schemes is in the reserved forest, in such a situation, instructions have been given to ensure action by establishing inter-departmental coordination with the Forest Department. As many as 412 tributary rivers / streams and 6 rivers have been identified for treatment by the Drinking Water Department.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, officers of the departments and all District Magistrates were present at the meeting through virtual medium.