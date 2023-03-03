CS reviews preparations for G-20 Summit to be held in Ramnagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudrapur, 28 Feb: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu reached Pantnagar airport today to review the arrangements for the proposed G-20 Conference in Ramnagar to be held from 28 to 30 March. Taking a meeting of district level officials of Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts at Pantnagar airport, the Chief Secretary instructed them to ensure timely completion of all the preparations related to the G20 summit. He said that it is a moment of pride for the State that three meetings of the G20 Summit are to be held in Uttarakhand. Top scientists from abroad will participate in the Round Table Conference to be held in Ramnagar.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary urged the Director of the Airport to prepare an action plan to make it grand and attractive. Along with this, instructions were also given to make better arrangements for repairs, painting and maintenance in the airport as per the requirements. Along with this, he also asked the airport authorities to install CCTVs at hangers, lounges and other places from the point of view of security.

The Chief Secretary instructed the Divisional Commissioner to appoint a liaison officer for the visitors coming to the conference. He also told them to depute an ambulance and a team of doctors and experts in Ramnagar during the journey of the delegates from the airport to Ramnagar, including the airport.

Sandhu instructed the Director Culture Department to introduce the foreign delegates to the state’s culture. He said that through the G20 Summit to be held in Ramnagar, the delegates should be introduced to the the culture (dance, songs, environment) of our Uttarakhand state. This will give the state a unique identity of its own. For this, the Director instructed the Culture Department to prepare an action plan and present before him well in time.

The Chief Secretary did a ground inspection of the Rudrapur-Doraha-Bajpur Gadapu-RamnagarRoad from Pantnagar Airport. During this, the engineers of NHAI were directed to improve the condition of roads. He also asked District Magistrates to ensure wide publicity of the G20 Summit through hoardings, banners and other outdoor activities at a distance of every 20 kms.

After this, the Chief Secretary reached Ramnagar and inspected the CRVR, Taj, Namha Hotels and took stock of the arrangements. He said that proper arrangements will be made for the residential and food etc of the foreign delegates. Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Dr BV RC Purushottam, Dr Pankaj Pandey, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, Vinod Kumar Suman, PCCF Sameer Sinha, CCF PK Patro, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal were present on this occasion. District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant, SSP Pankaj Bhatt, Manjunath TC, Additional Secretary of UCADA Anil Garbyal and other officers were also present.