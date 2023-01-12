CS takes stock of situation in Joshimath

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Jan: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu visited Joshimath today and took stock of the situation by visiting the affected sites. He was accompanied by DGP Ashok Kumar and Secretary to the Chief Minister, R Meenakshi Sundaram. The Chief Secretary said that a team of experts is examining the reasons for the land subsidence and treatment measures would be considered following its report. He emphasised that the safety of the residents was the priority at the present. The local administration was working on this aspect. He appealed to local residents not to take any risks whatever. They should shift to places where arrangements have been made for them by the administration. The Chief Secretary visited Manhohar Bagh, Singhdhar, the JP Company premises during the visit. He was also briefed by District Magistrate, Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana on the prevalent situation.