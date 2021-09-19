CS visits Kedarnath, offer prayers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Sep: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu visited Kedarnath shrine today and offered prayers at the holy shrine. According to the official statement, Sandhu prayed for the prosperity of the state after having darshan of Lord Kedarnath at the temple. On this occasion, the Chief Secretary also inspected the Kedarnath reconstruction works. He directed the officials to expedite the works and ensure no compromise with the quality of the construction.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to ensure that adequacy of man power, machinery and material required was maintained to speed up the works. He said that the progress be reviewed regularly by setting weekly targets to speed up the works.

It may be recalled that following the lifting of the stay on Char Dham Yatra by the High Court, the Char Dham Yatra is scheduled to begin from tomorrow.