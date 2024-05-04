CS witnesses Disaster Management Mock Drill

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 May: Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today inspected a mock drill organised at the Control Room of the State Emergency Operation Centre in the Secretariat through the joint efforts of NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) and USDMA.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary said that holding of a table top exercise and mock drill by the NDMA and Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on disaster management preparations for the upcoming Chardham Yatra is a commendable effort. The purpose of this drill is to strengthen the preparations for the Chardham Yatra so that there is no disruption and loss of life and property in accidents can be minimised.