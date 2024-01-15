Cultural events will be organised in all temples till 22 Jan: Dhami

CM offers prayers at Ram Shila in Kainchi Dham

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 14 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a ‘Cultural Festival’ in the state from Kainchidham here today. On the occasion, he also participated in a cleanliness drive at the Kainchi Dham and Ghorakhal temples. He also declared that cultural programmes will be held in all religious places and establishments in the state from today onwards till 22 January in anticipation of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Dhami led a cleanliness drive, today, at the Shri Ram Shila in Kainchi Dham and offered prayers. He also participated in the Ram Bhajan function organised in the temple complex.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also offered prayers to Neem Karori Baba at Kainchi Dham and wished for happiness and prosperity in the state. He also distributed Prasad to the devotees present. He also sought feedback from people coming from different states about the functioning of the government. Appreciating the work of Paryavaran Mitras involved in the cleanliness campaign, he interacted with them. He also honoured school children, self-help groups, village heads and environmental friends with citations on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that 22 January will be a historic day. On this day, Ramlala will be seated in Ayodhya at an auspicious time, and that this will turn out to be a very auspicious moment for the country after long years of waiting. He added that, on this occasion, the state government will organise cultural festivals and special cleanliness drives at all religious and tourist places in the state with public participation.

Dhami observed that the number of devotees coming to Kainchi Dham is increasing by the day. He shared that the government is preparing a master plan for Kainchi Dham after assessing the sentiments of the devotees and the needs of the dham for over the next five decades. Religious and spiritual tourism will increase and the government’s economy will also be strengthened as a result.

Earlier, on his arrival at Kainchi Dham, a large number of women devotees welcomed Chief Minister Dhami with garlands. He also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 24.68 crores to be carried out in the region. These include asphalting of local roads.

On this occasion, District Panchayat President Bela Tolia, District BJP President Pratap Bisht, MLA, Nainital, Sarita Arya, MLA, Bhimtal, Ram Singh Kaida, MLA, Ranikhet, Pramod Nainwal, Mandi Board President Dr Anil Dabbu, Drinking Water Monitoring Committee President Dinesh Arya, BJP District General Secretary Ranjan Bargali, DIG Yogendra Singh Rawat, District Magistrate Vandana Singh, SSP PN Meena, ADM PR Chauhan, Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, and others were also present.

