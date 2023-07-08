Home Dehradun Culture Centre will help preserve great U’khand culture for future generations: Dhami

Culture Centre will help preserve great U'khand culture for future generations: Dhami

Garhwal Post
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates Software Engineer turned actress Roop Durgapal of 'Balika Vadhu' fame.

CM inaugurates Himalayan Cultural Centre in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 7 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the first Himalayan Cultural Centre of Uttarakhand, built by the Department of Culture at Nimbuwala Garhi Cantt here today. Inaugurating the 4-day cultural festival ‘Ninaad’ on the occasion, the CM inspected the large museum, auditorium, outdoor and indoor art gallery, library and theatre set up in the Himalayan Cultural Centre. He also played the traditional drums on the occasion. On his arrival, Dhami was honoured with a live performance of Bihu dance by the folk artists of Assam.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami played the traditional drums
at the inaugural function of Himalayan Cultural Centre on Friday.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates Kamaljeet Negi. Native of Nainital Negi was cinematographer of films such as Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Bhootnath Returns, Piku and Jolly LLB 2.

On the occasion, the CM also honoured filmmakers, cinematographers and singers associated with the film world, including filmmaker Santosh Rawat, cinematographer Kamaljeet Negi, Karan Thapliyal, actor Chandan Bisht, actress Roop Durgapal, singer Shikha Joshi. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that on the one hand the Himalayan Cultural Centre will present a live picture of the state’s rich cultural heritage in front of all of us, on the other hand it will also reflect the commitment of the government towards the conservation, promotion and development of culture. This centre will also be helpful in passing on the state’s cultural heritage to future generations.
He said that many artifacts, sculptures etc have been displayed in the large museum established in this cultural centre, along with this, the effort to display the state’s traditional and contemporary art in this museum is commendable. Along with this, a book exhibition based on folk literature and folk language has also been displayed here, in which literature related to Uttarakhand’s mass movements has also been included. This cultural centre is a unique effort to store and display the rich historical cultural heritage at one place, so that the future generations will get an opportunity to know and understand our invaluable heritage.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates Shikha Joshi.
She is most notably known for the theme song of Ajay
Devgn’s, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Joshi is native of Almora.

The Chief Minister expects the people of the state associated with the film world to highlight the state’s rich heritage and its name as Uttarakhand has given them the opportunity to reach the peak of their careers. Dhami said that no matter how many generations an Indian lives anywhere in the world, his Indianness and his loyalty to India never diminishes. The reason for this is the distinctive cultural consciousness, in which India is always alive in its heart. Apart from being a nation, India is also a great tradition, an ideological establishment, a stream of culture. India is that top thought – which talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. India does not dream of its rise at the cost of the loss of others. While wishing for Bharat Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin, it wishes for the welfare of the entire humanity along with it.
The Chief Minister said that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the task of making India a world leader again and also started concrete action on this. Today, along with the country, the Prime Minister has also done the work of rekindling the eternal culture in the minds of the Indians living abroad. The Chief Minister said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only doing physical development of the country, but is also working to hoist the glory of India’s Sanatan culture in the world.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates Karan Thapliyal of ‘The Elephant
Whisperers’ fame in Doon on Friday. Native of Naugaon, Pauri Garhwal he was
cinematographer of the Oscar awarded film.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the Himalayan Cultural Centre will work to highlight the great cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. The state’s culture has been among the great cultures of the world. He said that this cultural centre will prove to be a milestone in the field of culture promotion. Director Culture Department Beena Bhatt proposed vote of thanks.
On this occasion, MLA Khajan Das, Secretary Culture Hari Chandra Semwal, Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht, Rajesh Shah, his wife Shalini (both from Nainital), Shirish Dobhal, other well known folk artists and artists from different states including folk culture writers, lyricists were also present.

Radio Jockey Kavindra Singh Mehta (Kaavya of Oho Radio) was the Master of Ceremonies.

