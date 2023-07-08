Culture Centre will help preserve great U’khand culture for future generations: Dhami

Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singhinaugurated the first Himalayan Culturalof Uttarakhand, built by the Department ofat Nimbuwala Garhi Cantt here today. Inaugurating the 4-day cultural festival ‘Ninaad’ on the occasion, the CM inspected the large museum, auditorium, outdoor and indoor art gallery, library and theatre set up in the Himalayan Cultural. He also played the traditional drums on the occasion. On his arrival,was honoured with a live performance of Bihu dance by the folk artists of Assam.

On the occasion, the CM also honoured filmmakers, cinematographers and singers associated with the film world, including filmmaker Santosh Rawat, cinematographer Kamaljeet Negi, Karan Thapliyal, actor Chandan Bisht, actress Roop Durgapal, singer Shikha Joshi. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that on the one hand the Himalayan Cultural Centre will present a live picture of the state’s rich cultural heritage in front of all of us, on the other hand it will also reflect the commitment of the government towards the conservation, promotion and development of culture. This centre will also be helpful in passing on the state’s cultural heritage to future generations.

He said that many artifacts, sculptures etc have been displayed in the large museum established in this cultural centre, along with this, the effort to display the state’s traditional and contemporary art in this museum is commendable. Along with this, a book exhibition based on folk literature and folk language has also been displayed here, in which literature related to Uttarakhand’s mass movements has also been included. This cultural centre is a unique effort to store and display the rich historical cultural heritage at one place, so that the future generations will get an opportunity to know and understand our invaluable heritage.

The Chief Minister expects the people of the state associated with the film world to highlight the state’s rich heritage and its name as Uttarakhand has given them the opportunity to reach the peak of their careers. Dhami said that no matter how many generations an Indian lives anywhere in the world, his Indianness and his loyalty to India never diminishes. The reason for this is the distinctive cultural consciousness, in which India is always alive in its heart. Apart from being a nation, India is also a great tradition, an ideological establishment, a stream of culture. India is that top thought – which talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. India does not dream of its rise at the cost of the loss of others. While wishing for Bharat Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin, it wishes for the welfare of the entire humanity along with it.

The Chief Minister said that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the task of making India a world leader again and also started concrete action on this. Today, along with the country, the Prime Minister has also done the work of rekindling the eternal culture in the minds of the Indians living abroad. The Chief Minister said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only doing physical development of the country, but is also working to hoist the glory of India’s Sanatan culture in the world.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the Himalayan Cultural Centre will work to highlight the great cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. The state’s culture has been among the great cultures of the world. He said that this cultural centre will prove to be a milestone in the field of culture promotion. Director Culture Department Beena Bhatt proposed vote of thanks.

On this occasion, MLA Khajan Das, Secretary Culture Hari Chandra Semwal, Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht, Rajesh Shah, his wife Shalini (both from Nainital), Shirish Dobhal, other well known folk artists and artists from different states including folk culture writers, lyricists were also present.