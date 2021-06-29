‘Curfew’ extended till 6 July, markets to open till 7 p.m.

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: Uttarakhand Government has extended the period of Covid curfew by one more week as a precautionary measure, though the number of fresh cases of Corona infection has come down significantly. Though the lockdown has been extended, several new relaxations have been granted. Now, the markets will open six days a week instead of the present 5 days. Markets will, however, remain closed on Sundays – except in hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital in view of the tourist activities there and close on Tuesdays, instead. The market opening hours have also been extended till 7 p.m. now with effect from Tuesday.

This was revealed by Government Spokesman and Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. It may be recalled that the markets, till now, were being allowed to open from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

The Covid Curfew was enforced in Uttarakhand on 10 May and is being extended every week. Two weeks ago, the government had started granting certain concessions and relaxations and, with every passing week, the curbs are easing with further relaxations. Last week, government offices and private offices, too, had been permitted to open at 50 percent capacity, while the offices related to essential services had been permitted to open on a regular basis.

For the week beginning tomorrow, gyms and coaching institutes have also been allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Uniyal however clarified that only those coaching institutes would be allowed to open that prepared students for competitive examinations. Coaching for school children would remain closed for now till further orders. He said that SOPs would be issued in this regard by Monday evening.