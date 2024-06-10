Cycle Rally held at IGNFA to celebrate World Environment Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jun: As part of the activities being organised on the occasion of World Environment Day 2024 at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy ( IGNFA ), Dehradun, a 14 Km Cycling Rally was organised by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Probationers of 55th RR today. The main objective of the event was to promote eco-friendly habits towards reducing the effects of climate change.

The event also sent across a message of adopting cycling which is not only a means of reducing carbon emissions but which also promotes a healthy lifestyle. The IFS trainees receiving training at the Academy gave the message that by taking small steps towards preventing climate change like adopting public transport, reducing the use of plastic and conserving energy, one can bring about big changes to protect the earth for future generations. During the event, it was emphasised that even the smallest effort of everyone will prove to be important towards protecting the environment . It is worth noting that the Academy had banned the use of single-use plastic, plastic cutlery, plastic stationery etc in its campus in June 2015 itself. This ban remains in force since.