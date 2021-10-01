Dabur commissions Oxygen Generator Plant at Sitarganj

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudrapur, 29 Sep: The Dabur Group has installed an Oxygen Generation Plant at the Community Health Centre, Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar. The 250 litres/minute capacity Oxygen Generation Unit was handed over to Ranjana Rajguru, District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar, and Sitarganj MLA Saurabh Bahuguna at a function held in the city today.

The unit, set up within 2 months, will provide Oxygen directly to the 32-bed Community Health Centre, besides providing Oxygen support to three Primary Health Centres in the region. The unit is also equipped to fill medical Oxygen cylinders. The Oxygen Generation Plant has been set up by Dabur Group’s CSR arm, Dr SK Burman Trust, and will help provide a long-term solution to meeting the medical-grade oxygen demand in the city.

The unit has a compressor, dryer, oxygen generator and storage tanks that could cater to hospitals and health centres in the region. The function was attended by Dr DS Panchpal, CMO, Udham Singh Nagar, Alok Kumar Dubey, Dabur India Ltd Unit Head-Pantnagar, and Avanesh Yadav, Dabur India Ltd Unit HR Head-Pantnagar.

“Community well-being has always been our priority and Dabur Group has pledged support to fight this pandemic. As part of this commitment, we have joined hands with the District Administration of Udham Singh Nagar to address the need of sufficient oxygen supply. The joint initiative will ensure uninterrupted supply of Oxygen, which is essential to bringing COVID-19 linked mortality rates under control,” said Dabur India Ltd CSR Head A Sudhakar.

“I would like to thank the District Administration for their support in setting up this oxygen plant in record time. This new Oxygen Generator Plant in Sitarganj’s another step forward in the direction of supporting society in the fight against COVID,” Alok Kumar Dubey said.

In addition to Sitarganj in Uttarakhand, the Dabur Group is also installing an Oxygen Generating Plant in Bhojpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).