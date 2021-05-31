Dakra Gurudwara delivers ration kits to temples

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 30 May: Religious organisations are helping people in every possible way during the ongoing corona pandemic. The Sri Gurudwara Sahib Dakra Management Committee has set an example of brotherhood in society. Due to the corona curfew the crisis of livelihood has also affected people serving in religious places.

As part of this effort, the Committee has presented ration kits for those serving in the temples around Garhi Dakra.

Devendra Pal Singh, member of the Gurudwara Management Committee, has disclosed that work on preparing ration kits is going on in the Gurudwara for the last one week. These are given to people in need by the members of the committee.

General Manager Gurmeet Singh of the Committee reports that the members of the Management Committee are making every possible contribution as well as obtaining the cooperation of other people. During the last Corona curfew, Gurudwara Dakra had also served langar service for the weaker sections for 71 days and also distributed a large number of raw ration kits.

The Head of the Gurudwara Management Committee, Dalip Singh, General Secretaries Gurmeet Singh, Devendra Pal Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harminder Singh, Surender Singh are also involved in this process.