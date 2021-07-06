Dalai Lama’s 86th birthday today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jul: The Sixth of July is the 86th birthday of a man loved, admired and respected around the world – the Dalai Lama.

A statement released by Tenzin Luding, today, reminds that the Dalai Lama, going beyond religion,

emphasises on oneness of humanity, secular ethics, and on building together a better world with more compassionate life.

He often reiterates that, mentally, emotionally and physically, all are the same. Each one is embedded with the potential to create a happy life. The Tibetan leader feels modern education is oriented towards materialistic life and lacks the education on warm-heartedness and inner values. Therefore, he always stresses on the revival of ancient Indian wisdom, specially the Nalanda Tradition, which relies on unbiased exploration and training of the mind through logic and sound reasoning.

He also regularly emphasises the need to conserve the fragile eco-system and take care of other voiceless co-inhabitants of the Earth.

The Dalai Lama says that the best birthday gift for him would be to create a happier and peaceful world with a sense of concern and responsibility for the wellbeing of all sentient beings.