Daler Mehndi calls on CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: Singer Daler Mehndi called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, here, today.

Dhami described Mehndi as an inspiration for the youth. His music created social awareness and promoted social harmony. He felicitated the singer by presenting him a shawl.

Daler Mehndi expressed gratitude to the CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Hemkund Saheb Ropeway Project. He prayed that Guru Nanak would bless the PM and the CM with good health and long life.