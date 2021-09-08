Damaged roads present threat in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Sep: The condition of roads here is bad after the recent heavy rains. In the Gaddi Khana area, a big pothole in the middle of the road is an invitation for accidents. But, neither the local administration nor the municipal administration is paying attention.

The drains of the Gaddi Khana area were got cleaned by the municipal administration, for which lakhs of rupees were given to the contractor. After cleaning the drains, however, the contractor left the debris by the roadside, due to which people are facing huge problems. During the rains, this debris flows onto the roads and enters the houses of the people. This has caused resentment among the people against the municipal administration.