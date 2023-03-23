“Danger of climate change hovers over Himalayas”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Mar: A three-day international conference on ‘Mountain Ecosystem Biodiversity and Adaptation under Climate Change Scenario’ began at Graphic Era here, today, to understand the impact of climate change on the ecosystems of the Himalayan region, their challenges with new scenarios of biodiversity.

The establishment of a Centre for Himalayan Studies in the University was announced on the occasion.

The conference is being held in collaboration with International Center for Integrated Mountain Development, Nepal. ICIMOD Senior Advisor and Chief Speaker Dr Eklabya Sharma said that climate change is a serious issue today. It is affecting every area of life. Highlighting the need for sustainable future of the biodiversity of the Himalayas, he said that new research in the region indicates that it is more prone to climate change.

Due to climate change, the temperature here is estimated to increase from 1.5 to 5.1 degree Celsius. Till now, the dangers of climate change were visible only in the North and South Pole. But new research suggests that the Himalayas, known as the third pole of the world, have now come under the threat of climate change. For this, research is needed in new areas.

Dr Sanjay Jasola, Director General, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, said that the effect of climate change is also clearly visible on the flora and fauna found in the mountains. Many flora and fauna found here earlier are now appearing in small numbers or have become extinct. Along with this, their nature and habitat is also changing. The blooming of unseasonal vegetation and flowers are signs of climate change. He stressed that mass awareness has to be created at the local level among the people and communities about the adverse effects of climate change. For this, more attention has to be paid towards rural livelihood and reverse migration.

Professor Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, announced the setting up of the Center for Himalayan Studies at Graphic Era Deemed to be University.

More than 100 scientists from India and abroad and experts from the Himalayan region are participating in this three-day international conference organised by the University’s Department of Biotechnology, Department of Microbiology and Department of Food Science and Technology.

Professor Anita Pandey and Dr Nakul Chhetri, Chief Directors of ICIMOD, gave information about the working areas of the scientists and experts participating in the conference.

The programme was attended by Professor (Dr) RC Joshi, Senior Advisor, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Prof Naveen Kumar, Prof Ashish Thapliyal, Prof Nishant Rai, Prof Pankaj Gautam, Prof Divya Venugopal, Prof Preeti Krishna and other teachers.

The programme was conducted by Dr Manu Pant.