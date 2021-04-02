Darbar Sahib ‘Jhandeji’ to be raised today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: The Guru Ram Rai Darbar ‘Jhandeji’ will be raised on Friday. At 7 a.m., the old flag pole will be brought down. Mahant Devendra Das will raise the flag pole with the help of devotees from 1 to 2 p.m. The ‘Nagar Parikramma’ will be done on 4 April. Keeping in mind the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, this year, the route of the Nagar Parikrama has been reduced. With the completion of the Nagar Parikrama, the Jhanda Mela will be concluded this year.

Keeping in mind, the abrupt increase in the cases of Covid-19, strict measures have been implemented by Darbar Shri Guru Ram Rai and the Mela Organising Committee. Devotees coming from other states will be granted entry into the Darbar Sahib only if they have RT-PCR Negative test reports. The Organising Committee has appealed to ‘sangats’ to come to the Raising Point of the flag pole. Devotees reach in the lakhs every year to attend the Mela.

The finishing touch was given to the preparations for the raising of the Flag Pole) today.

‘Gurumantra’ was delivered to the devotees by Mahant Devendra Dass this evening. The Jhanda Meal will formally start with the raising of the flag. Mahant Devendra Dass explained the significance of ‘Guru Mahima’. He urged devotees to keep away from social evils like female feticide, intoxication and dowry. He also urged them to work for conservation of the environment, undertake afforestation and conserve water resources. He reminded that Melas are an inseparable part of Indian culture. It leads to exchange of knowledge, skills and culture, while increasing peace and harmony. He reminded the sangat of the precautions to be observed to avoid Corona Virus.

Manager of the Organising Committee KC Juyal disclosed that the Sangat of the East was presented ‘Pagri, ‘Tabeez’ and ‘Prasad’ this evening and bid farewell. On the Friday morning, the new Jhandeji will be ‘bathed’ in milk, curd, butter, Gangajal and ‘panchgavyon’, followed by the putting of ‘Gilaafs’.

Strict security arrangements have been made by the police for peaceful conduct of the proceedings. Senior police and administrative officials, including ADM Kusum Chauhan, SDM Budiyal, SP, City, Sarita Dobhal, City Magistrate Kusum Chauhan, SDM, Sadar, CO, City, SHO, Kotwali, SS Negi took a round of the Darbar Sahib Premises.

A team of doctors of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has been made available at the fair site. On Thursday, also, RT-PCR samples of the ‘sangat’ devotees were taken by the hospital team. Free of cost medicines are also being provided. An LED screen has been installed to enable the devotees and other people to see the live telecast of the programme.

The ‘sangat’, today, sang the ‘shabads’ of Guru Maharaj.