Darshan of Ramlala overwhelming experience: CM

Dhami Cabinet visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Ayodhya, 20 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his cabinet colleagues, visited the Ramjanmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya today. The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were excited and immersed in devotion during their visit to the newly reconstructed Ram Temple.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was accompanied by cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Prem Chand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal. They reached Jolly Grant Airport this morning from where they left for Ayodhya Dham.

They were given a grand welcome when they reached the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. The entire campus echoed with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on their arrival first at the Ayodhya Airport and then at the Ram Temple.

Chief Minister Dhami and his colleagues bowed down before the newly consecrated idol of Ramlala and offered prayers. After having darshan of Ramlala and offering prayers at the temple, Chief Minister Dhami shared that he was overwhelmed with emotions. He said that, after the darshan of Ramlala, his heart is filled with devotion and with joy. He observed that Ramlala, who had to live in a tent for several decades is now seated in the sanctum sanctorum and seeing him there he was overwhelmed with emotions.

Dhami also shared that the Uttarakhand government has made preparations to build a state guest house for the people of the state in Ayodhya to facilitate their visit to the temple. The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 32 crore for the purchase of land to build this guest house, which will be built on an area of 4700 square metres. He said that Ram devotees coming from Uttarakhand to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram would be provided facilities in this guest house.