Date for Agniveer recruitment announced

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: The online examination for the recruitment of Agniveers to the Indian Army for the year 2023-24 is going to be held from 17 April.

The Army Recruiting Office, Lansdowne, has issued a notice that the admit cards for the first two days of the examination have been issued online, to which the aspirants who have applied for any trade through the army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and have applied for the posts like (Agniveer Nursing Assistant, Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Nursing Assistant Pharma) can check it on their email.

Admit cards will be issued to all the army recruitment aspirants according to the schedule of online examination in different phases. The information about the issue of admit cards has also been made available to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

There are 14 exam centres all over Uttarakhand where the online exam will be conducted. There are 7 examination centres under the jurisdiction of ARO, Lansdowne, out of which 5 examination centres are in Dehradun, one in Roorkee and one in Pauri Garhwal. All army recruitment aspirants can download their admit cards from their emails and check their exam centre’s address and exam timings.

The officials of the Army Recruitment Office, Lansdowne, have instructed that all the candidates should reach the examination centre before the time mentioned in the admit card with the relevant documents.