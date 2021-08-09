Daughter follows father into ITBP

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 8 Aug: What can be a more proud moment for a father than to have his daughter become an officer of his department in his presence? One such emotional moment was seen at the passing out parade of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here at the passing out parade held on Sunday.

Two women assistant commandants passed out from the academy in Mussoorie. One of these was Diksha. Diksha’s father is an Inspector in the ITBP. As soon as Diksha came out of the Academy, her father, Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, saluted her. This was the moment when a father’s chest swelled with pride. It was a deeply emotional moment for Diksha.

Diksha attributed her success to her father. She said that her father always encouraged her to join the ITBP. He provided all kinds of help. Diksha said that ITBP is a very good force for women. Those who like challenges, join this force. Diksha said that today girls are not less in any field.

Prakriti has also been appointed to the post of Assistant Commandant in ITBP after the convocation parade and completing several months of rigorous training.