Daughters of U’khand providing Covid Care Kits under ‘Project Bhulli’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 25 May: A unique initiative has been launched in order to provide Covid Care and Prevention Kits to remote villages of Uttarakhand. ‘Project Bhulli’, supported by the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, was started by Advaita Kala, award winning screenwriter, and Divya Bindra Kapur, well known fashion designer. Advaita and Divya, both, originally hail from Uttarakhand and the love for the soil and its people motivated them to come up with this initiative.
As the coronavirus has started spreading to the hills, there is tangible concern about the limited medical and health infrastructure in these remote villages. In some places, getting medical help can mean hours of travel. The government is doing what it can but the civil society is also pitching in with help. The Covid Care kits provided by Project Bhulli contain all basic medicines and equipment that can help one manage Covid symptoms till medical help can be accessed.
Each kit has Mask Sets, Glove Sets, Digital Thermometer, Oximeter, Medical Kits, Ration Kits, PPE Kits, Steamers,Vitamin C, Zinc, Paracetamol, Ivermectin, etc. Project Bhulli has so far dispatched 225 medical kits 100 kids’ kits 165 steamers, 3000 masks, 2500 gloves, 4 nebulisers, 100 ration packs and 100 PPE kits for distribution to villages across Uttarakhand.
As most cases of mild infection can be treated at home only with a few basic medicines and by adhering to the Covid protocol of taking adequate rest and a good diet, there is hope that these Covid Care kits can become life savers in remote villages of Uttarakhand.
Project Bhulli is a labour of love for its founders who have fond memories associated with the hill state. “Bhulli is an expression of our love and commitment to Uttarakhand. Inspired by the strong women of the hills like my grandmother and so many others, the aim is to reach out to those in need in hill villages who fail through the cracks,” says Advaita Kala.
Project Bhulli is distributing Covid care kits in phases. The kits for Phase 1 have already been dispatched. The initiative will cover Sumari and neighbouring villages in Pauri in the next phase.
Abhinav Bindra Foundation will adopt village in Uttarakhand
The Abhinav Bindra Foundation was launched by Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra.
It may be recalled that Abhinav spent his formative years in Doon and studied at Riverdale (now closed) and The Doon School.
His father, Dr Apjit (Ruby) Bindra, has been in constant touch with the people of Uttarakhand and helped them.
Ruby Bindra informed Garhwal Post that the Abhinav Bindra Foundation is in touch with doctors in the US and other parts, to explore how they could help the people of Uttarakhand. Also, they are shortly planning to adopt a village in Uttarakhand to serve its people.
Speaking to Garhwal Post, Abhinav Bindra said, “The Abhinav Bindra Foundation is pleased to assist Project Bhulli. In these exceptionally difficult times it is imperative to help each other and show solidarity towards our communities”.