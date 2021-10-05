Dayitva Foundation felicitates meritorious students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Oct: Dayitva Foundation, which provides free coaching for competitive examinations to the underprivileged sections of society, felicitated the meritorious students of High School and Inter with the ‘Pratibha Samman Award’ at a ceremony held in the Rajiv Gandhi Community Hall, Mohini Road, here, today. Career counseling was also provided by experts from various fields, who gave guidelines on preparing for competitive examinations.

Chief Guest Dr S Farooq said in his address that education gives a sense of humanity along with nationalism. With the lamp of education, one can also illuminate the whole country.

On this occasion, Director of Prayag IAS Academy, RA Khan provided detailed information about the preparation for competitive examinations to the students. He said that, if there is passion to achieve the destination, then any examination can be easily passed. One has to inculcate the spirit of hard work, dedication and the passion to achieve something.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department E Ayaz Ahmed, former CEO of Waqf Board Abdul Aleem Ansari, Nafisul Hasan, former GM, ONGC, Imran Ahmed, Nadeem Athar, Dr Abdullah Asad, APJ Abdul Kalam Development Society President Mohd Ikram, Director, Spectrum, Ruhi Anjum and former Congress MLA Rajkumar also addressed the students.

Briefing on the Dayitva Foundation, Farman Iqbal said that it is providing free coaching for competitive examinations to the students. Pratibha Samman Samaroh is also being organised from this year for the students of all Boards who have passed high school and intermediate exams.

The programme was presided over by Muhammad Yusuf and conducted by Mohammad Shah Nazar. Present on this occasion were S Rabbani, Intkhab Alam, Wasim Fateh, Raza Ashraf, Inam Ali, Raees Fatima, Maulana Risaluddin Haqqani, Afaq Khan, Shamshad Ahmed, Haji Iqbal Hussain, Abdul Sattar, Arif Khan, Junaid Rabbani, Saba Parveen, Anas Ahmed, Qari Farhan, Shamim Ahmed etc.