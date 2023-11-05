Dazzling Performances presented at Virasat Festival

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Nov: The seventh day of the Virasat Art and Heritage Festival 2023 on Thursday commenced with Virasat Sadhana, a platform designed to showcase the remarkable talents of schoolchildren. The day’s programme featured a captivating array of classical dance performances by young students representing 17 schools. Notable participants included Sajpreet Kaur Kalra from Graphic Era University, Harsita Aggarwal from Natyarambh, Kesar Kapil from Aryan School, Mrigana Nautiyal from Doon Defense International School, and Barthwal from Doon Blossoms School, all presenting the mesmerising art of Bharatanatyam.

The talent continued to shine with performances from Vishal Singh of Shri Hans Institute of Management and Technology, Deepanshi Bhatt, Tarsh Sethi, Hemant Kantha from Ashima Dance and Arts Academy, Ayushi Chhetri from Jhankar Nritya Vatika, Divisha from St Tara Academy, Muskaan Aggarwal, Yogesh Raghav, and Deepak from Madhukar Kala Sansthan. Tejaswani from Hill Queen Public School, Devanshi Rana from Rajhans Public School, Divyana Kothiyal from Eddu Villa Institute, Ritika Gulati from Government College for Girls, Patiala, Priyanka Badola from SGRR Public School, Balawala, Khushi Kulhan, and Vinhil from SGRR Public School, Sahastradhara Road, along with Ekakshi Chauhan presented the captivating art of Kathak. The participants were honoured with certificates.

The cultural programme of the day was inaugurated by Anand Bardhan, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, who, along with REACH Heritage General Secretary RK Singh and other members, lit the ceremonial lamp.

The inaugural presentation of the cultural programme featured the eminent sitar virtuoso, Subhendra Rao, who performed compositions in Raga Hemant and Raga Peelu. Subhendra concluded his spellbinding performance with Raga Jogeshwari, a harmonious amalgamation of Raga Jog and Raga Rajeshri, thoughtfully composed by Pt Ravi Shankar.

A disciple of the legendary Ravi Shankarji, Subhendra Rao has garnered acclaim from critics and connoisseurs worldwide, carrying forward the rich tradition of his teacher. He is known not only as a classical musician but also as a versatile collaborator, having worked with musicians from diverse genres across the globe.

The second segment of the cultural programme showcased the remarkable Indian classical singing talent of Sunanda Sharma. Sunanda commenced her recital with the evocative Chhota Khayal, followed by the soulful rendition of the Bada Khayal. In this captivating performance, she introduced the enchanting Bandish in Raga Purvi, followed by a melodious presentation of Raga Tappa, featuring the poignant composition, “Satve Jani Yaar…”. Her next offering was a Thumri in the enchanting Raga Khamaj, enchanting the audience with the emotive “Thadhe Raho Banke Shayam…”. She concluded her mesmerising performance with a traditional Dadra composition, leaving the audience enthralled. Sunanda Sharma was accompanied by the skilled musicians Mithilesh Jha on tabla, Paromita Mukherjee on harmonium, and Nitin Sharma and Amit Raturi on tanpura.

Running from October 27 to November 10, 2023, the Virasat Art and Heritage Festival is a cultural extravaganza that offers a unique platform for people to immerse themselves in the world of art, culture, and music.