DBT Skill Vigyan Programme launched with celebration of ‘National Science Day – 2021’

Dehradun, 25 Feb: The launch of the DBT Skill Vigyan Programme was held here, today, along with the celebration of National Science Day-2021 in joint collaboration among UCOST, DBT and NASI UK Chapter. Dr Aparna Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, UCOST, Coordinator of the programme gave the welcome address.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, revealed that UCOST has started the DBT Skill Vigyan Programme with 5 partner institutes, namely AIIMS, Rishikesh; HNB Garhwal University; Srinagar; Kumaon University, Nainital; GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Kosi Katarmal, Almora; and GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantanagar. He said that main focus of STI policy 2020 is on effective use of Science and Technology for Innovation. He added that Skill, Innovation and Startups supplement each other, so an Innovation Ecosystem had to be developed.

Prof DK Maheshwari, former Vice Chancellor, Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar, congratulated UCOST on the launch. Ashok Windlass, CMD, Windlass Biotech, said that students should acquire deep knowledge for expertise in any field. Dr Manoj Rohila, Coordinator, DBT Skill Vigyan Progamme, joined the programme virtually and spoke about the project and its implementation. In his online presence, a MoU was signed between UCOST and the partner institutes. GS Rautela, Advisor, Science City, Dehradun, spoke about the future plans of Science City, Dehradun.

Chief Guest Padma Shri awardee Prof RNK Bamzai, former Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, delivered the National Science Day 2021 keynote lecture on the theme, Future of STI: Impact on Education, Skills and Work. He recalled that the since 1987 the day has been celebrated across India. The first policy of Science & Technology was developed in 1958 and 2013. Now, the 2020 draft of Science Technology & Innovation (STI) policy has been released, whose main focus is on science communication and its policy implementation.

Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, proposed the vote of thanks. Approximately 150 participants from Woman Institute of Technology, Dehradun; Dev Bhoomi Institute of Technology, Dehradun; Uttaranchal University, Dehradun; Maya Group of Institutions, Dehradun; Graphic Era University and UCOST staff attended the programme.