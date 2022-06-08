Dead bodies of pilgrims airlifted from Jolly Grant Airport

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: The dead bodies of 26 pilgrims who died in a bus accident yesterday while on the way to Yamunotri were today brought to Jolly Grant Airport and then taken to Himalayan Hospital for chemical coating on the bodies before being airlifted from Jolly Grant Airport in an Air Force plane which had arrived at Jolly Grant Airport earlier in the day.

Following the post mortem, a chemical coating procedure was carried out on the bodies at Himalayan Hospital and then the bodies were sent to the Airport for being airlifted and sent to Khajuraho in MP.

It may be recalled that after the death of 26 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh in a bus accident in Uttarkashi, their bodies were brought by vehicle to the Himalayan Hospital at Jolly Grant, during which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the hospital before he was accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Meanwhile, another bus had a minor accident today at a parking slot where, due to failure of the brakes, the bus hit two mules, one of which died on the spot while the other got injured. The accident occurred at Janki Chatti in Uttarkashi.

In a statement from Delhi, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) today asserted that SOPs for Char Dham Yatra would be made stricter and their strict implementation would be ensured in the state. He added that Uttarakhand wanted safe transit for the pilgrims and passengers visiting Uttarakhand.