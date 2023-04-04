Dead body recovered from Rajpur area, murder suspected

Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: The dead body of a person has been found near DIT University in Rajpur police station area. Police are suspecting murder. The body has been sent to Coronation Hospital for post-mortem examination. Two suspects have been taken into custody and the Police are interrogating them.

The dead person has been identified as Amjad, who lived with his family near Rajpur DIT. His body was found from behind the house on Sunday morning. Police suspect murder due to a love affair. Jitendra Chauhan, Station Officer of Rajpur Police Station, claimed that the investigation is going on.