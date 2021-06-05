Death toll due to Corona remains cause of concern in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jun: While it is an undeniable fact that there is a sharp decline in number of fresh Corona cases in Uttarakhand, a higher than national average death toll remains a cause of concern.

On Friday, 892 fresh cases of Corona were reported during the past 24 hours, but the death toll again rose to 43 in the same period.

As has been the case all through the second wave of the pandemic, Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases as well as deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the total 43 deaths, 31 were reported in Dehradun district, alone, and of them 13 were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh. Dehradun reported 203 fresh cases of Corona in the past 24 hours.

Haridwar reported just 1 death from Corona in the past 24 hours and 112 fresh Corona cases. After Dehradun, Nainital reported the highest number of fresh cases at 127 in the past 24 hours and, during the same period, reported 3 deaths, all of them at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. US Nagar reported 7 deaths and 76 fresh Corona cases.

Vaccination gathered some pace today with more than 24,000 inoculations as compared to around 15,000 every day for the past 5 days or so. With 1.28 lakh vaccines having arrived, today, the vaccination drive is expected to gather further pace in the coming days.