Debate Competition held at Law College Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Sep: Law College Dehradun, faculty of Uttaranchal University, organised a debate competition on the eve of ‘Hindi Week Celebrations’. Dr Abhishek Joshi, Director, Student Affairs & IT Services of Uttaranchal University, was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Vice Chancellor (Officiating) Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna and Principal (Officiating) Prof (Dr) Poonam Rawat were the special guests. Dr Jitendra Sinha, Dr Sandeep Tripathi and Kumar Ashutosh were judges at the event. The competition was inaugurated with lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by singing of the university ‘Kulgeet’. The topic of the debate was “This House believes that United Nations has failed in the 21st Century”. Protagonists of the topic presented their respective factual arguments highlighting the failures of UN in the current century. However, the opponents defended the same with the illustrations of the constructive and peaceful efforts of the UN on multiple fronts. Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, speaking at the event, threw light upon the importance of Hindi for law students in this English dominated contemporary era. He added that the importance of the mother, mother tongue and motherland could never be diminished. At the concluding ceremony, Shatakshi Sharma and Parth Narayan Singh were adjudged as Winner and Runners-up, respectively. Those present were Director Abhishek Joshi, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Prof Poonam Rawat, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Jitendra Sinha, Dr Sandeep Tripathi, Amit Chaudhary and hundreds of students.