Deepa Malik participates in Himalayan Car Rally

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Nov: Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman player to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, arrived here, today, as participant in the Himalayan Car Rally.

Deepa Malik said that the rally was an extension of greater freedom, with women and differently-abled people also participating. This is a new India, in which everyone is getting equal opportunity. Women with disabilities like her are also enjoying adventure tourism by participating in the Himalayan Car Rally. She said that there are many career opportunities for women in motor sports.

Padma Shri winner and female para-athlete Deepa Malik said that she is very happy to participate in the Himalayan Car Rally. The foundation of the Himalayan Car Rally was laid forty years ago, through which people from the country and abroad explored the beauty of India’s Himalayas and Uttarakhand. This rally took India to the international level in the world of motorsports. Now, once again, work on preserving history is being done by organising the rally.

Malik said that many women are participating in the Himalayan Car Rally, which was a reflection of India, in which neither her age, nor her disability nor her being a woman is coming in the way.

She added that she is also a member of the ‘Women in Motor Sports Commission’ and her main objective is to encourage women to join motorsports.

She added that there are many career options in motor sports, under which employment can be provided to people. Women need to be made aware of it.

Deepa Malik recalled that, in the past, the Himalayan Car Rally had international participation, but due to Covid, many people could not attend. She was hopeful that, next year, there would be such participation.